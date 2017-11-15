Sprint’s unlimited data plan now comes with unlimited Hulu - but there's a catch

Image credit: Sprint



These days, streaming services and mobile service providers go together like peanut butter and jelly: AT&T, for example, allows you to get free HBO with its Unlimited Plus plan, while T-Mobile now gives you free Netflix .

And Sprint ? Well, as of this Friday you’ll get a free subscription to Hulu’s “Limited Commercials” package if you sign up for its Unlimited Freedom data plan. Hulu’s plan normally costs $7.99 per month.

Fortunately, there’s no need to get worried if you’re already using the service as a Sprint customer, as it applies to new and old customers alike, but the catch is that it looks as though you have to manually sign up for the offer on Sprint’s site regardless of when you've joined.

After these messages

The bigger drawback, of course, is that “limited commercials” isn’t the same thing as “no commercials.” If you want that, you’re going to have to sign up for Hulu’s aptly named No Commercials plan, which costs 12 bucks a month. On the bright side, Hulu’s been putting out good shows like the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, and its exclusivity deal for Seinfeld remains a huge draw.

The actual Unlimited Freedom plan costs $60 per month for one line, but for just $40 more, you can bump that up to five lines (or at least until January 31, 2019, when the prices get substantially more expensive).

As a bonus, you’ll get to stream the shows at 1080p, although (much as with other carriers) you’ll get throttled when your network’s under heavy traffic if your data usage ventures over a soft cap of 25GB. You’ll also get 10GB of mobile hotspot ata as part of the deal.