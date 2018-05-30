Sony's Days of Play sale kicks off on June 8 – here are the best deals

If you've been holding off on buying the latest PS4 games, accessories or heck, even the console itself, you're in luck – Sony's annual Days of Play sale is returning for 2018, with a number of discounts set to be available on all of the above.

Kicking off on June 8 and going until June 18, the Days of Play sale has discounts on several first party titles, including God of War ($44.99 / £39.99 / AU$69.95), Shadow of the Colossus ($19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95) and Horizon: Zero Dawn ($19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95), among others.

To celebrate the Days of Play sale, Sony's also announced a 500GB limited-edition blue PS4 console, with PlayStation's famous shapes featured in striking gold stencilled on top. The limited-edition console is priced at $299.99 (£249.99 / AU$439.95) and includes two matching blue DualShock 4 controllers.

If a PS VR kit is what you're after, Sony's discounted that, too — the virtual reality headset is available in Starter Pack bundles featuring PlayStation VR Worlds and your choice of either WipEout Omega Collection or Gran Turismo Sport for $199.99 (£199.99 / $349.95).

These are just some of the deals on offer during the sale. For a complete list of all sale items, head over to Sony's dedicated Days of Play website.