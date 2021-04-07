Sony Xperia 1 III camera shown off in new teaser

We know Sony is holding a launch on April 14 and now we’re almost certain the Sony Xperia 1 III (and the Sony Xperia 10 III) will be in attendance, because the company has teased as much in a pair of videos.

While neither phone is mentioned by name, the number three does feature a lot, as do glimpses of what appears to be the Sony Xperia 1 II.

In among those glimpses though there’s at least one that might be showing the camera block on the Sony Xperia 1 III. You can see it in the video thumbnail below (or at 1:20 in the video), though the design looks a lot like the camera on either the Xperia 1 II or the Sony Xperia Pro, so we’re not 100% sure that even this is new.

It does however also line up with leaked images of the Sony Xperia 1 III, which is to say we’re not expecting the camera to look much different to on the Xperia 1 II – though the camera specs are rumored to differ, and may include a periscope lens for the first time in the range, allowing for longer distance optical zoom.

We’ve also heard that the Sony Xperia 1 III may have a 4K screen, a top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a dedicated shortcut button, giving you quick access to your favorite apps.

None of this is confirmed yet of course, but with the phone almost certainly landing on April 14 we’ll know what it offers soon, and TechRadar will cover the launch in full, so head back then for all the details.

Will the Xperia 1 III be one of the best camera phones?

Via GSMArena