Sony is now selling a PlayStation-branded credit card

Sony has introduced a new PlayStation-branded Credit Card in the US which will offer reward points on PlayStation store purchases as well as discounts on a variety of PlayStation subscriptions.

You'll get Sony Reward points on any purchases you make on the card. These are tripled if you use the card to pay for mobile phone bills, and multiplied by five if you use the card to buy PlayStation or Sony products, or games on the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation Plus discount is the most impressive of the bunch. You'll get 50% off your annual membership so long as you spend $3,000 on the card in total within a year.

Discounts aplenty

A smaller 10% discount is offered on PlayStation Vue, PlayStation Music and PlayStation Now.

Finally, everyone who signs up for the card gets $50 credit on the PlayStation Store.

Although there is no annual fee for the card, APR is set to be between 14.99% and 24.99% depending on your credit-worthiness after it raises from 0% APR after March 2018.

It's not got the lowest interest rates around, but if you spend a lot of money on PlayStation products and you pay off your card in full each month then this might be a good way of saving some money. Sony as a brand may have to tread carefully as it enters into the finance sector, given the fact its PlayStation audience skews younger, and may have less experience handling credit debt.