Sonos Super Bowl savings: save up to $200 on Sonos home theater speakers

The Super Bowl is now just a couple weeks away, and that means it's a great time to find excellent deals on TVs and home theater accessories.

Starting today, Sonos is offering huge savings on some of their most popular home theater products. Sonos is known for making high-quality speakers that are reliable and consistent in producing great sound. Sonos speakers are also rarely discounted, which makes this sale even sweeter.



For a limited time you can save on Sonos' best-selling soundbars, subwoofers and entertainment systems. The Sonos Super Bowl sale includes savings on the Playbar, Sub, Beam and the 3.1 set that includes the Playbase and Sub.



These deals won't last for long so make sure you take advantage of these killer discounts before their gone.

Sonos Super Bowl sale:

Sonos Playbar TV Soundbar $699 $599

Fill any room with theater-quality sound with the Sonos Playbar that's currently $100 off. The soundbar features nine amplified speaker drivers and can connect to any Alexa-enabled device.View Deal

Sonos Sub Subwoofer $699 $599

Save $100 on the Sonos Sub that will add deep and powerful bass to any Sonos wireless speaker. This slim subwoofer offers two force-canceling speaker drivers positioned face-to-face that result in rich sound with zero cabinet buzz or rattle.View Deal

Sonos Beam Smart TV Soundbar $399 $349

Save $50 on the Beam Smart TV Soundbar that's Alexa enabled so you can stream music, movies or TV shows with the command of your voice. You can also connect your Sonos speakers in different rooms to create a home sound system.View Deal

3.1 Entertainment Set with Playbase and Sub $1,398 $1,198

Fill any room with premium sound with the 3.1 Entertainment Set that includes the Sonos Playbase and Sub. Use the Playbase to wirelessly stream music and sync other Sonos speakers and add powerful bass with the Sonos Sub.View Deal