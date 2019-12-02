Sonos One smart speaker hits its lowest price ever in Cyber Monday deal

The Sonos One – our favorite wireless speaker of 2019 – has plummeted to its lowest price ever in one of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

It's usually $199, but you can now get your hands on the smart speaker for just $149 in the US, which is a saving of $50. You'll find that deal below, along with more Sonos speaker deals for the US. (Not in the US? Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the best Sonos deals in your region.)

Today's best Sonos One deal

Sonos One: $199 $149 at Amazon

A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out. Working with Amazon Alexa, it also can be the center of a multi-room setup, and taps into all major streaming services – and with a $50 discount, this is the cheapest it's ever been.

Sonos’ debut Alexa speaker is a cleanly designed, feature-rich and great-sounding device that brings together the best of both ecosystems.

On the one hand, you have the might of Amazon's ever-improving voice assistant Alexa, and on the other, you’ve got Sonos, with its own multi-room smarts – it's quite simply the best smart speaker bar none.

While Alexa is great for controlling your smart home, not everyone wants a voice assistant listening in, and you can also get the assistant-less Sonos One SL for just $129 in another top Cyber Monday deal.

Sonos' ultimate wireless speaker, the Sonos Play:5 is also reduced if you're looking for something a little beefier, alongside the Sonos Beam, Sonos Sub, and Sonos Playbar.

More Sonos speaker deals

Sonos One SL: $138 $129 at Amazon

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home. It was originally priced at $179, but Amazon recently reduced it to $138, before slashing it even further for Cyber Monday.

Sonos Play:5: $499 $399 at Amazon

An elegant-looking and bombastic sounding speaker that proves Sonos is still king of the streamers, the Sonos Play:5 wireless smart speaker comes with custom-designed woofers to deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo. Now with $100 off, it's more affordable than ever.

Sonos Beam: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

A super-smart soundbar, the Sonos Beam will become the centerpiece of any Sonos multi-room system. Pair it with compatible Sonos speakers and it turns into the front channels of an excellent wireless surround sound system, too.

Sonos Sub: $699.99 $559.99 at Best Buy

Make those bass lines and movie explosions truly boom with the Sonos Sub, which has gotten a rare $140 dollar discount at Best Buy. Note that you'll need other Sonos speakers to get the most out of the Sonos Sub, as it's only really serving those low-end notes.

Sonos Playbar: $699.99 $559.99 at Best Buy

The older of the two Sonos soundbars, the Playbar still impresses, particularly if you're looking to connect to an older TV with an optical input. It's a great way to improve the audio output of a TV, and is a beefier option than the Beam.

If you're not in the US you can see today's best Sonos speaker and soundbar deals in your region below.