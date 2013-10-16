Android 4.3 arriving on T-Mobile's HTC One within days

A late evening tweet brought some good news for HTC One owners over at T-Mobile.

"Tmo us htc one users. Good news," wrote Jason Mackenzie, president of HTC America. "We received certification today on 4.3. You will find update on your phones within next few days."

If you can't decipher "4.3," Mackenzie is referring to Android 4.3. This makes T-Mobile the latest carrier to get the freshest flavor of Android. Sprint saw the update a few days back, followed by AT&T.

Now, we wait for Verizon.

More blips!

Let's get blippy.