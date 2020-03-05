Skullcandy's Crusher ANC headphones get a $60 price cut

If you're looking for a quality pair of noise-canceling headphones, then look no further than the Skullcandy Crusher ANC earphones. Lucky for you, Wellbots is currently offering a $60 discount on the wireless headphones when you apply the coupon code CHEAPSOUND at checkout.



The Skullcandy Crusher headphones feature active noise cancelation technology, which eliminates outside noise to keep your music crystal clear. The headphones deliver a powerful sound with a patented driver technology that allows you to adjust the bass to your liking. The compatible Crush ANC app also enables you to personalize the headphone's sound based on your hearing profile. The Skullcandy headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery life and come with a built-in Tile tracker so they'll never be misplaced.



As we mentioned above, to receive this fantastic discount, you must apply the coupon code CHEAPSOUND at checkout. We don't know how long this offer from Wellbots is valid, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC noise-canceling headphones: $318.99 $259 at Wellbots

You can save $60 and receive free shipping on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones when you apply coupon code CHEAPSOUND at checkout. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancelation and provide up to 24 hours of battery life.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones and shop more of the cheapest noise canceling headphone deals that are currently available.