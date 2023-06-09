Secret Invasion's thrilling opening scene is available right now – if you can solve a tricky Marvel puzzle

The first extended clip for Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series has been released online – but you'll need to solve a difficult puzzle to watch it.

Secret Invasion's official release is less than two weeks away, with the Marvel Phase 5 TV show set to debut on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 21. And, to get you even more excited before it premieres on the streamer, Marvel has decided to debut the opening five minutes via a promotional website called theinvasionhasbegun.com.

Of course, this being Marvel, you can't simply just watch the extended clip by heading to the website. If you load up the promo site in a web browser, you're met with a black screen and a neon green input command, which simply reads 'enter password'.

You can't watch the extended clip until you've worked out the password. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Okay, so what's the password? To determine that, you need to work out the password yourself. Hey, we never said this would be easy.

Fortunately, Marvel (and the internet at large) has provided a helping hand. Interested viewers were asked to head to this Marvel.com article, decipher the code based on what's shown in the article's main image, and get the password.

The first bit is easy. There's a piece of paper that has the initials 'PW' (i.e. password) on it, and a bunch of empty, underlined spaces that end with the last two figures – '7' and 'S' – you need for the code. So, you just need to utilize the clues on the board to work out the other letters and digits (there are eight in total), which will complete the password.

Solve the code to unlock the password. Simple, eh? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now, we could be really mean and force you to solve the puzzle yourself, but we're nice over here at TechRadar. So, thanks to the hard work of our entertainment team (with a little help from the internet!), we've deciphered the password: RSD3PX5N7S.

Enter that into the password box on theinvasionhasbegun.com, and you'll unlock the first five minutes of the show's premiere.

We won't spoil everything that's shown, but the sequence sees Everett K Ross (Martin Freeman), last seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, (well, it could be a Skrull disguised as Ross...) meet with another undercover agent, who's unearthed evidence of a wider Skrull invasion that threatens the safety of the human race.

It's a tense, politically paranoid opening to what's expected to be one of the best TV shows of 2023. We've previously said that, after the issues it's faced recently, Secret Invasion could be the reassuring win that Marvel needs. And, based on the sheer number of characters set to feature in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project, Secret Invasion will make history and be the first official crossover event in Marvel's juggernaut franchise. Here's hoping it lives up to expectations.

For more Marvel-based coverage, find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order. Additionally, read up on which MCU TV series made it onto our best Disney Plus shows list, or get the lowdown on Loki season 2 and The Marvels, which are out later this year.