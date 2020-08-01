Save up to $190 with the latest gaming laptop deals from Best Buy and Lenovo

Looking for a gaming laptop deal this weekend? There are some great choices right now thanks to the latest sales from Best Buy and Lenovo with savings of up to $190.

First up is this HP Pavilion 16-inch gaming laptop for just $749.99 (was $899) - sporting a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. That $150 saving pushes this laptop to a level of value that's really outstanding, and it's definitely our pick if you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop this weekend. It's also got 32GB of HP's Optane memory - essentially a miniature SSD that aims to boost your load speeds overall and it's a nice little bonus at this price point that's generally unique to HP machines. Subsequently, altogether you can expect some great 1080p performance from this machine.

Another good option is this Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop, which is on sale right now for just $809.99 (was $999) - getting a tasty $190 discount thanks to Lenovo's on going back to school sale. This one's got a brand new AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, which currently stands as the mid-range CPU to beat for gaming laptops. It does come with a trade, however, as you're only getting a GTX 1650 here, which is a slight downgrade from the 1660Ti on the HP above. It's still got a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, 120Hz display, and a supplementary 1TB hard drive though, so it might even be a better choice for those who value space and CPU power over graphics cards.



Gaming laptop deals this weekend

HP Pavilion 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $899 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on a superb gaming laptop deal this weekend at Best Buy on this great mid-range HP Pavilion. Boasting a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8Gb of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this HP offers a really well-balanced set of specs - perfect for 1080p gaming.

Lenovo Legion 15-inch gaming laptop: $999 $809.99 at Lenovo

Save $190 this weekend in the latest Lenovo sale on this AMD equipped Legion 5 gaming laptop. This one's packing the very latest from team red - an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, which is an excellent mid range processor. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and also a generous 1TB hard drive as well. The catch is your dropping down to GeForce GTX 1650 here, but overall it's still a great value buy.

