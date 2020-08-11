Save up to $120 as latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals drop to new price lows

While Samsung Galaxy Tab deals typically knock $20 - $30 off the price of the latest releases, this week's S6 Lite sales are offering the cheapest price we've ever seen for the 2020 tablet. Amazon's $50 price cut has these streamlined devices down as low as $299.99 right now - a fantastic offer for a 64GB Samsung tablet.

If you want to push that onboard storage, however, a similar deal is also cutting $50 off the 128GB model. You're saving $50 again here, with $379.99 marking the cheapest this larger device has been.

Not only that, but if you're looking for the full Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 experience, you'll find a fantastic $120 discount bringing the 128GB model within $3 of its lowest recorded price yet.

For that extra cash you're upgrading to the Snapdragon 855 processor and gaining a 13MP camera, Dolby Atmos audio, fingerprint scanner and AMOLED 1600 x 2560 display. That means it's well worth the upgrade if you're going to be using your new Samsung Galaxy tablet for more than reading, lighter gaming, streaming and the odd work email.

We're going into more detail on these Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals just below, or you can check out all the latest Samsung tablet prices and sales right here on TechRadar.

Not in the US? There are more Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on offer in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon this week, dropping the price down to just $299.99. That's the cheapest this 2020 tablet has ever been, offering up a streamlined Samsung Galaxy Tab experience for a fraction of the price the fully fledged tablet usually goes for.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 128GB: $429.99 $379.99 at Amazon

If you'd like more onboard storage, you might be better off checking out the 128GB S6 Lite. This Samsung Galaxy Tab deal still offers $50 off the original price, making this the cheapest this device has ever been.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB: $649.99 $529.99 at Amazon

You can also save $120 on the full Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 this week as well - an excellent offer just $2 shy of the all-time lowest price. We've seen these deals dropping every now and then over the past few months, so there's no telling when this price will jump back up again.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper you'll find a massive range of Android tablet sales available right now, or if you're shopping for something more powerful we're also rounding up the best iPad Pro deals. Check out the latest Microsoft Surface Pro sales and prices for something that can easily convert into more of a laptop setup as well.