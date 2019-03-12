Save £50 and get a Nintendo Switch deal for just £229.99 while stocks last

Are you ready for the cheapest Nintendo Switch price we've seen all year? Then you better get a move on as we don't see this price lasting long. Update: we told you! This deal has sold out already. We've had a quick look for some similar deals and found some alternative offers: £225 (only two left in stock), £248.99, £249.99 and a longer list.

Original article continues...

The console/handheld hybrid usually costs £279.99 on its own, but this popular eBay outlet has smashed £50 off the price, meaning you can order a brand new unit for just £229.99. It doesn't come with any games, but considering the saving on the base console, it actually works out better value than anything currently on our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch bundle deals.

Nintendo Switch | £289.99 £229.99 at eBay

As with any eBay deal we like to promote, we look into the merchant's rating if they're not a highstreet outlet. This UK-based store, gtrade2015, has a feedback sales score of 16560, with a 99.7% positive rating, which we'd feel comfortable buying from on eBay.

This is a really quiet time of year for console bundles in general, so we think this is well worth jumping on. The Nintendo Switch has been a seriously strong seller since launch and big discounts or even amazing bundles are especially rare compared to the PS4 deals and Xbox One deals we see going to war with each other every week.

There are usually some sales on around Easter, but we don't see any upcoming bundle saving you £50 on a brand new Nintendo Switch console. So why wait?

