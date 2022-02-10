Save more than 20% on the best Instant Pot you can buy right now

Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Instant Pot Pro 6-quart multi-cooker , reducing it from $129.99 to just $99.95 . While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the top-of-the-range kitchen appliance, it’s still great value. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

The best Instant Pots can speed up the cooking of a range of dishes such as stews, chillis and curries, enabling you to bring variety to dinner times without having to slave over a hot stove. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good Instant Pot deal is always welcome.

The Instant Pot Pro is the brand’s most versatile multi-cooker, and can sous-vide, bake cakes, and be used as a saute pan on top of the usual cooking methods you’d expect, such as pressure cooking, slow cooking, and cooking rice. It has a 6-quart capacity, which Instant Pot says is enough for four portions.

Today's best Instant Pot deals in the Us

Instant Pot Pro 6-quart: $129.99 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $30.04 - Amazon has knocked 23% off the price of Instant Pot’s most versatile multi-cooker. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen – the Instant Pot dropped to $79.95 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s still good value. However we don’t know how long the Instant Pot deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up fast.

Instant Pot Pro 8-quart: $149.9 9 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $30.04 - If you have a bigger family or like to batch-cook, the larger 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro has also been discounted. Amazon has reduced it by 20%, making it just $5 more expensive than the record-low price we saw it drop to on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s identical to the 6-quart pro in every way apart from the capacity.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp XL: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Save $50.04 - Amazon has also discounted the Instant Pot Pro and Crisp, which comes with an additional lid for ‘dry’ cooking methods such as air frying and roasting, alongside the usual ‘wet’ cooking functions an Instant Pot offers, by 20%. This isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the multi-cooker, which has an 8-quart capacity – it’ss dropped to $169.95 in the past – however it’s still a good deal.

The Instant Pot Pro has five ‘favorite’ buttons that allow you to store your settings for recipes you make regularly, giving you the convenience of one-touch programs for your own custom recipes. On test, we found the multi-cooker excelled at pressure cooking, producing succulent and tender meat within 60 minutes – far quicker than with traditional cooking methods.

