Save $500 on big-screen Vizio OLED TVs in these last-minute Cyber Monday deals

If you're looking for some discounted TVs over Cyber Monday, we have you covered. Vizio has unveiled a host of new discounts on its TVs across a number of US retailers, with up to $500 of savings to be had. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

What's great is that Vizio is running deals on TVs across the price spectrum. For those of you after a budget buy, the M-Series Quantum LED 4K TV is now just $298 after a $51 saving. If you want high-end, though, then the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV has had its price slashed to just $1,499 for a saving of $500.

We did see an even better deal on the 55-inch Vizio OLED not long ago for Black Friday, but that offer seems to have lapsed. But if you can fit a 65-inch screen in your home – and absorb the cost on your wallet – the larger size is very much yours for the taking.

Check out today's best Vizio TV deals – but keep in mind that the mid-spec Vizio P-Series Quantum ($969 at Amazon after a $230 discount) is only on sale for November 30, meaning it won't be discounted for long.

Vizio Cyber Monday TV deals

Great value OLED TV Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $500. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. The 55-inch is no longer on sale, sadly. On sale until December 10.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K TV: $1,199 $969 at Amazon

Save a hefty $230 on this 4K HDR TV from Vizio. Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, over 1000 nits of peak brightness for capable HDR, and full array local dimming for brilliant light management. You'll get Dolby Vision HDR thrown in too. On sale until November 30 only.View Deal

Vizio M-Series Quantum 50-inch 4K TV: $349 $298 at Walmart

Save $51 on this M-Series Quantum TV from Vizio. It's not as highly specified as other's in the list, but you will get 4K resolution on a 50-inch screen, a 60Hz refresh rate, and three HDMI ports for your use. On sale until December 31.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals: all the best discounts going right now

More 4K TV deals

Looking for more 4K TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.