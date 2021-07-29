Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Amazon this week

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals regularly offer big discounts on feature-rich smartwatches, but Amazon is taking things a step further today with a brand new record low price on the 40mm LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

You'll find the latest fitness-minded smartwatch from Samsung available for just $179.99, a $100 discount on the previous $279.99 MSRP. That's even cheaper than the non-LTE model, which is currently only available for $229.99. Even if you don't plan on using a data plan with your smartwatch, then, you're still getting a fantastic deal here.

We've seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 price jumping between $210 and that $279 MSRP over the last month, but the cheapest we had previously ever seen this particular device was $200. That's cheaper than comparable competitors, with both the Apple Watch SE ($249 at Amazon, was $279) and the Fitbit Versa 3 ($229 at Amazon) still priced well over that $200 threshold.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Watch sales in your region.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, LTE): $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is $100 off at Amazon right now, dropping to a record low price on the 40mm LTE model and a cost that's actually lower than the Bluetooth model. That means even those not looking to take advantage of of the LTE functionality (you don't need a data contract if you won't use it) will find excellent value for money here.

