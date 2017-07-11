Save $200 on this tiny Asus ROG gaming PC

Gaming isn’t a cheap hobby, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a buck. Amazon Prime Day 2017 has all the discounts on gaming PCs you could want.
- Are you ready for the best gaming PC of 2017?
Chief among the deals is a $200 discount on the , or users who want more power can pick up the ($139 off its original price). Alternatively, picking up the or will net you $85 or $256 in savings, respectively.
Users looking for something that’s more of a plain home computer can pick up the traditional for $20 off its original price. Lastly the .
These deals will be gone by midnight on July 13th so act on them fast. Also, you won't be able to see today's deal unless you're a Prime member in the US or subscription.
- It's all here: Every Amazon Prime Day Deal listed