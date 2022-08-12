Samsung to host online-only pre-booking event for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4

Audio player loading…

Samsung refreshed its foldable smartphones lineup just a couple of days ago and we’re yet to know the pricing for the Indian market. However, the company is still offering a chance to those who want to be among the first to claim the device. Samsung will be allowing customers to pre-book the latest foldables from August 16. The pre-booking event will be exclusive to the company's online store.

Good. Great. Greater! Unfolding the world of greater possibilities, perspectives and experiences with Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.Tune into Samsung Live on August 16, 12 PM.Know more: https://t.co/ZHpG1DRC4N. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/PtHydix4dcAugust 11, 2022 See more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Fold 4 both run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. There are minor upgrades in the features provided by each of the foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, for example, comes with better camera specifications. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a slightly larger battery. The smartphones continue to be the best smartphones in the foldables segment that are available globally.

But if you haven’t purchased the previous models of Samsung’s foldables and are looking forward to getting the new ones, then you can avail yourself of a few benefits during early pre-bookings. Here are all the details about the pre-booking offers.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 pre-booking offers

Samsung is expected to unveil the pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 during an online live event on its official website (opens in new tab). The live pre-booking event will kick off at 12 noon on August 16 and will run until August 17 at midnight.

When pre-booking either of the devices, Samsung will be providing additional offers of more than Rs 40,000 along with a Wireless charger that is worth Rs 5,199. During the event, you can also pre-book the special Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 along with the 1TB variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung already allows users to pre-reserve the latest foldables by paying Rs 1,999. Now the company is clubbing benefits worth Rs 5,000 with the pre-reserve offer.

Is it time to embrace foldables?

Samsung has been working on foldable display technology and devices for devices. And over the past 3 iterations of its Z Flip and Z Fold series, the company has been strategically adding minor changes. While the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are great devices, on the former you benefit from better battery life and the latter comes with better cameras on the rear.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 continue to be available at lower prices during festive season sales. The prices are expected to go even lower now that the latest edition devices have arrived.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be running on OneUI 4 based on Android 12L. This means that software support for previous generation devices will also be guaranteed for a while.