Samsung India has special discount for corporate employees - Here's how to get it

Samsung India has announced discounts of up to 30% to corporate employees across India on smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, & digital appliances.

Corporate employees can also avail no-cost EMIs, bank cashback, and free insurance worth up to Rs 7,999 on select products

The discount scheme is called Samsung Corporate+, and was earlier known as the ‘Employee Purchase Program’. It provides exclusive deals that lead to additional savings for corporate employees. So far over 3 lakh, corporate employees across India have availed the benefits of the program, the company said.

How to avail the Samsung discount scheme

"Through this program, we are optimistic about becoming an integral part of the professional journey of corporate employees. Our objective is to enable better collaboration at work through our scalable technologies," Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Samsung India said.

Corporate employees across the country are eligible for the program, and they can access Samsung.com and the Samsung Shop app using their unique official email ID, and can avail of doorstep delivery, choose payment modes (EMI), and the discounts.

Users have to log in with their official email (work email) at https://www.samsung.com/in/corporateplus upon which they will receive an OTP in their mail. After the OTP verification, users will land on the categories page, where they can select their Samsung products.

Samsung allows users to prebook all the latest products. Buyers have the option to select their products, add them to the cart, and choose the most suitable payment mode. While adding the shipment address, buyers can also opt-in for a GST invoice.

To make the purchase a smooth sailing experience under this program, Samsung is also offering free insurance worth up to Rs 7,999, an exchange option and exchange bonus, and no cost EMIs that can possibly lead to additional savings and free delivery.

Samsung also runs a Student Advantage Program, which offers discounts for students.