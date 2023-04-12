Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 leak suggests they're lighter than ever

Details of Samsung's next foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 – are leaking with increasing regularity, ahead of their expected August launch, and a new leak backs up previous rumors that suggest the biggest change will be to the cover screen of the Z Flip 5.



The latest leaks come via reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, and includes reference to the foldables' screen sizes and weights. This report is light on details, but remains congruent with previous leaks received over the past few months.

100%Flip5 3.4/6.7 187gFold5 6.2/7.6 254gApril 11, 2023 See more

If those sizes are correct, it would mean that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a much larger cover display than the 1.9-inch outer screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. And, if true, will make interacting with apps and widgets a far easier and more enjoyable experience than it currently is on the Z Flip 4's relatively petite display.

This latest leak also adds that both of Samsung's big 2023 foldables are expected to weigh 254g and 187g respectively. If accurate, that would mean the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would be a little lighter, compared to the 263g Galaxy Z Fold 4 (actually making Samsung's lightest Fold yet), while the Z Flip 5 will weigh the same as its predecessor.

Subtle changes to a not-so-subtle form factor

Some current clamshell foldables: Huawei P50 Pocket (left), Motorola Razr 2022 (center), Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (right) (Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

When it comes to foldables, every little change matters. Folding phones may have been around for a few years at this point, but they have yet to achieve the critical mass required to really shake up the mobile market, which remains largely dominated by more conventional designs. As such, it makes sense that manufacturers keep refining their designs in a bid to create devices with truly mainstream appeal.

The Galaxy Z Fold line's form factor is often compared to something like the Oppo Find N , as is the Z Flip to the Oppo Find N2 Flip . Smaller, squarer form factors mean the weight distribution is different, and larger cover screens mean you can do a lot more on that outer display without needing to open the phone. While it doesn’t look like we’ll see much of a difference between the Z Fold 5 and its predecessor, the rumored much larger cover screen on the Z Flip 5 is going to make a lot of difference in day-to-day use.

If Samsung can deliver a better, more powerful experience (paired with Android 14 's currently hinted-at foldable form-factor adaptations), then it could be a big step towards foldable phones becoming the go-to handsets for a growing number of consumers.

Both devices are expected to launch at or around the same time, with an announcement at Samsung's annual August Unpacked event likely, not to mention a spot amidst our rundown of the best Samsung phones and best foldable phones, if all goes well.