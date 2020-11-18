Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 up to 50% off with trade-in via this Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the unequivocal king of foldable phones, can be yours for up to 50% off its list price when you trade in your old device, which brings it down to the cost of other flagship phones.

Of course, only the latest phones will qualify for that half-off discount, but Samsung is known for its generous trade-in value. You'll need to click around the Z Fold 2 purchase page (on the right side below hinge customization options) to fiddle with the trade-in options, but thankfully, you won't have to delve into the shopping process to understand how much your old phone is worth.

How much are they? The spoiler is: you'll only get that half off ($1000) if you trade in a foldable like the original Galaxy Z Fold or clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip. Top-tier smartphones will still get a significant savings: trading in an iPhone 11 Pro Max gets $800 off, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus gets $700 off.

In short, you'll still get some money off of a foldable that improves plenty on the

original Galaxy Z Fold (especially with its edge-to-edge front display and reinforced hinges). Heck, you can even trade in a phone with a cracked screen – but, as always, check the fine print just in case.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: $1999 down to $999 at Samsung

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at up to 50% off with a qualifying trade-in. The Z Fold 2 is a notable upgrade on the original Z Fold, expanding the external display to the edges of the screen and improving hinge durability. The king of foldables is suddenly more affordable.View Deal

Shop all the Black Friday phones deals here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals in your region

Here are Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals in your area:

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G |... Amazon Prime $1,999.99 View Deal Samsung - Galaxy Z Fold2 5G... Best Buy $1,999.99 View Deal Galaxy Z Fold2 Mystic Bronze... Samsung $1,999.99 View Deal SAMSUNG - Samsung Galaxy Z... Mr Porter US & CA $2,000 View Deal Show More Deals

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals leading up to Black Friday, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.