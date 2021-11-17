Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is over half off in early Black Friday smartwatch deals

Forget the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - I've used it, and I don't think it's worth the extra cost. There's currently a Black Friday smartwatch deal running on the Galaxy Watch 3 across a few retailers that ensures you'll forget Samsung's newest wearable and still be happy with a new smartwatch.

Best Buy and Amazon are both reducing the price of Samsung's 2020 smartwatch from roughly $400 to $180. For context, the Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249 in the Black Friday deals and it won't work for everyone as it's not compatible with iPhone.

This Galaxy Watch 3 deal we're recommending is over half off, making it one of the best early Black Friday deals. There are a few different configurations and lots have similar savings so you should be able to find a variant for you.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 41mm | Bluetooth: $400 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 41mm | Bluetooth: $400 $180 at Best Buy (save $220)

This is a great discount on a year-old device, and it comes in either the gold or silver versions. The LTE version is also on discount for $200 off.

LTE: $450 $250 at Best Buy (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 45mm | Bluetooth: $480 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 45mm | Bluetooth: $480 $380 at Amazon (save $100)

This is the bigger version of the Galaxy Watch 3, and sure the discount isn't as rip-roaring as some of the others we've listed here, but generally the price cuts on the big body aren't as good as on the smaller version.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a premium smartwatch with a good-looking screen, rotating bezel for navigation and some solid fitness features.

It runs Tizen OS, and was the last watch from the company to run Samsung's own software before it started using Google's Wear OS.

It's not the best smartwatch in the world, with a limited battery life and health features that won't match up with bespoke devices, but we still rated it one of our best smartwatches of its time.

More Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.