Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini may tout a 5-inch Infinity Display

Samsung is reportedly developing a sub 5-inch screen phone with an Infinity Display that curves around the edges of the phone like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Ice Universe - a known leaker of Samsung mobile products who provided details on the Note 8 before it launched - shared a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo that claims the company is working on the phone, but Samsung isn't yet certain if it'll release the phone or not.

The post doesn't claim this will be the Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini, but considering Samsung hasn't yet included curved displays on its other lines of products it makes sense this will be an addition to the flagship S line up.

Will it be the mini?

If it is a miniature version of the S flagship line, it would make sense for Samsung to release it alongside the rumored Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus that we expect to see in the first few months of 2018.

Samsung was rumored to be working on a Galaxy S8 Mini earlier in the year, but the phone didn't materialize and wasn't made available to the public so this handset may go the same way.

It may also be that Samsung decided to delay the Galaxy S8 Mini and put its focus on a smaller version of the upcoming Galaxy S9. It may even be that Samsung is working on a curved screen, cheaper, smaller phone than its flagship line.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more details on the rumored handset, but it's likely we won't know much more about whether Samsung will even release the phone until the Galaxy S9 likely launches at the start of next year.

Via SamMobile