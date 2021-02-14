Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: save $250 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals hunters won't want to miss Best Buy's annual Presidents' Day sales, which is currently offering price cuts of up to $250 across the entire range, and just a few weeks after launch no less.

This weekend you can pick up the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $649 (was $799), the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for $749 (was $999), and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $959 (was $1,199) - all the lowest prices yet on unlocked devices respectively.

While Amazon and B&H Photo are price matching right now (and no doubt followed by even more retailers), what makes Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S21 deals ever-so-slightly better is a unique $50 rebate that's eligible when you activate your device immediately. That just pushes the retailer just ahead of the others to secure to lowest price, although some may still prefer to pick theirs up via Amazon using Prime and such.

The Samsung Galaxy range has always been a fixture over at TechRadar's best phones list, and we're happy to say these latest entries are still top buys in 2021 for Android fanatics. The S21 Ultra in particular is our top device right now full stop, and, while a significant investment is the phone you'll want to get if you really want to fill your friends with envy.

If you'd like to see what else is available this weekend, head on over to our main Presidents' Day sale page. If you're visiting us from outside the US, we've also rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals in the Presidents' Day sales

Samsung Galaxy S21 (unlocked): $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150* - It's not often you see a price cut this generous on a brand new Android flagship so short after launch - let alone a Samsung Galaxy. With a new chipset, striking vertical camera array design, and 120Hz refresh rate display, the new Galaxy S21 is a fine choice if you're looking for a new device that performs just as good as it looks. *$50 rebate after activation.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (unlocked): $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $250* - Also on sale in today's Samsung Galaxy S21 deals is the Galaxy S21 Plus model - the choice for those who like a bigger device but don't want to break the bank on an Ultra. Aside from the extra screen real estate, however, you're essentially getting the same device as the standard Galaxy S21 here. *$50 rebate after activation.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (unlocked): $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $250* - Perhaps the best Galaxy S21 deal today is on the S21 Ultra - the current flagship from Samsung and the one you'll want to go for if you're looking for that truly cutting edge device. Samsung went all out on the Ultra and it shows - with a 1440p screen capable of 144Hz, incredible cameras, and a striking new design, the Ultra is quite possibly the best phone money can buy right now. *$50 rebate after activation.View Deal

If you'd like to see what the big carriers are offering, or simply want to do some further research then we recommend checking out our main Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals pages.