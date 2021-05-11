Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are seeing some serious discounts right now

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro may be the latest in a long succession of true wireless earbuds but that doesn't mean they're immune to some excellent price cuts every now and then. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals are nearing their lowest ever price in the US and smashing through that record in the UK.

In the US you can save $20 on Samsung's best buds yet, with the $199.99 MSRP dropping back down to $179.99. We've only seen a lower price once before, during a brief flash sale in February that yielded an extra $2 off this sales price. That means you're pretty much getting the lowest cost we've seen so far, save for some change.

UK Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals, however, are offering up some record low prices this week. You'll find both Phantom Black and Violet colourways at just £149 right now, with a fantastic £70 saving over the usual £219 price. We've only seen these buds reach £179 in previous sales, which makes this discount particularly fruitful.

You'll find both of these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals just below, but we're rounding up plenty more Samsung Galaxy Buds sales further down the page as well.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon, a discount that puts us within $2 of the lowest price ever. That means you're getting a great deal on the latest true wireless earbuds from Samsung, offering up active noise cancellation, IPX7 waterproofing and AKG audio.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: £219 £149 at Amazon

In the UK we're seeing a record low price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - just £149 for the recently released true wireless earbuds. That means you're saving £70 on this 2021 model, and grabbing some excellent Samsung-centric features as well.

View Deal

These discounts drop the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price far below that of the AirPods Pro (currently on sale for $197 in the US / £179 in the UK). While those running iOS devices will likely still benefit more from the increased cost of AirPods Pro prices, those with a Samsung phone or tablet will find extra quality of life features in here that offer up far more value.

Of course, there are plenty more Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on older models that offer even low prices. You'll find all the latest discounts just below.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

AirPods deals are still coming in cheaper than these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones, but if you're after something over-ear we're also rounding up the best noise cancelling headphone deals available right now as well. Plus, keep a close eye on the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event for Prime Day headphone deals as well.