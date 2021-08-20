Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to new record low price

We'd only ever seen a $169 sales price on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds before this weekend, but B&H Photo is offering a brand new record low cost right now. At just $126.99 (was $199.99), that discount is $43 more than other retailers have ever offered, and even comes in $33 cheaper than Amazon's new price.

It seems the online retail giant took its own stab at a new record low price this weekend, but so far has only dropped down to $159.99. That said, B&H Photo's discount is a limited time deal, so if you do miss out we'd recommend checking in on Amazon's new price instead.

This Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deal actually leaves us with a cheaper price on the latest release than that of the previous generation Buds Live. Amazon currently has the bean-shaped earbuds listed for $127.99 (was $169.99). Or, if you're after something a little cheaper and don't mind going with an older model, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are back down to their lowest price ever - at $99.99 (was $149.99).

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 $126.99 at B&H Photo

Save $73 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones have never been this cheap before. The previous record sat at $169.99 before this weekend, but B&H Photo has dropped that cost all the way down to $126.99. This is a limited time offer, so you'll need to get in there as soon as possible, though if you do miss it Amazon is offering a $159.99 price tag as well.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $127.99 at Amazon

Save $42 - While still around $10 away from its record low price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are just a hair more expensive than the more recent Pros this weekend. That means the latest release is offering better value than ever, but if you are a fan of that polarizing design, this is still a nice offer.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a return to a record low price on the even older Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. That's excellent news if you have a hard budget of $100, but if you can spring the extra $20 for the Pro model, B&H Photo's deal above is offering far better value for money right now.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

There's a range of Samsung Galaxy Buds models on the shelves right now, ranging all the way from the original release up to the latest Pro version. Each set of earbuds is more of an iteration on the previous one than a complete reinvention, but in general the newer models offer better value for money considering the fact that many of their price tags are just a hair away from those of older releases.

You'll find all the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds deals just below, with all the lowest prices from around the web in one place.

We're also rounding up all the latest AirPods deals and AirPods Pro sales if you're after a look at the competition. Or, check out the best true wireless earbuds for more inspiration.