Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $40 cheaper in Amazon's Presidents' Day sales

If you're looking for a pair of (relatively) cheap wireless earbuds with ANC, this weekend's Presidents' Day sales are offering up one of the lowest prices yet on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - retailing for just $129.99 (was $169.99) at Amazon currently.

Being released back in August 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are the most recent pair of wireless earbuds from Samsung, and unlike the previous Galaxy Buds Plus, look to offer that active noise-cancellation that's becoming a fixture at this price point. They do have a rather unique 'bean-shaped' aesthetic, but when worn, they actually look rather fetching in our eyes, and, at this price, it's hard to argue their value.

This hefty $40 discount is one of the first we've seen on these new buds and brings them firmly under budget when compared to the rival Apple AirPods ($159) and Sony WF-1000MX3 ($178) right now. That makes them an altogether rather attractive proposition - especially when you consider the included wireless charging case can give you up to 20 hours of juice on a single charge.

If you'd like to see what else is discounted this weekend, head on over to our main Presidents' Day sale page. If you're visiting us from outside the US, you can also see the best prices on Samsung Galaxy Buds near you just down below.

Presidents' Day sales: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - With the Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung has finally brought affordable active noise-cancellation to its excellent range of wireless earbuds. Released back in August, this is one of the first price cuts we've seen so far on these excellent buds and just $3 off the cheapest price ever. Alongside that ANC, you're also getting an included wireless charger case here, which makes these a great pair of buds if you're out and about.View Deal

