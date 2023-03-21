Want $500 off just about any Saatva mattress? We have just the deal for you

When you're shopping for a new bed, there's one name that's always a tempting prospect, and that's Saatva. You'll find it right at the top of our best mattress guide as well as in plenty more of our buying guides, and with good reason. Saatva makes some majorly impressive mattresses, but we know: they don't come cheap.

However, right now we have the perfect opportunity for you to get your hands on a swish new Saatva mattress at a serious discount: follow this link (opens in new tab) and you'll activate a special deal that takes a straight $500 off at the checkout when you spend over $1,000.

The bottom line is that this means some of the lowest Saatva prices since Black Friday. So, let's just suppose you have a hankering for its most popular option, the Saatva Classic mattress, in a queen size; with our deal you can have it for just $1,495 right now; that's the lowest we've seen it in ages (it was $1,395 for Black Friday, but that was before Saatva put its prices up), and for our money that's the sort of price you need to grab with both hands.

Of course, this is also an excellent chance to get a better Saatva mattress than the one you'd budgeted for. The ultra-premium memory foam Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress is now just $1,895 in a queen size, and because the twin size normally comes in at $1,195, that's also discounted and can be yours for just $695. Similarly with the Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress, a queen will cost you $1,695 (which is what you generally end up paying for the Saatva Classic), while a twin's down to $795 from $1,295.

Comfortable as a hotel bed and with three firmness levels and two heights to choose from, the Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best mattress guide right now you can get it for an amazing price; click this link to enable the deal (opens in new tab). A queen now goes for $1,495 (was $1,995), which is the lowest price we've seen in months; sadly the twin size isn't covered by this deal, but keep scrolling for other options.

If you need a quality memory foam mattress, Saatva's Loom & Leaf is for you, especially if you grapple with back aches and joint pain. It's a luxurious foam-only bed that contours to your body and relieves pressure points, and has gel-infused foam to help regulate temperature. With our special deal (opens in new tab) you'll get $500 off all sizes, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,895.

Memory foam does have a tendency to trap heat; for a comfortable alternative, Saatva's Latex Hybrid delivers the body-contouring benefits of memory foam, but it's better at keeping you cooler at night. This model is made with non-toxic, natural materials, and there's a spring layer to improve breathability and add a little bounce, too. Follow our link (opens in new tab) to take $500 off all sizes, which means you can get a queen for just $1,695.

It should go without saying (but we're going to say it anyway) that this deal isn't going to last forever, and we can't say with any certainty whether you're likely to see any Saatva mattress sales this good again any time soon; the next big sales event will be around Memorial Day and in all likelihood the lowest prices of the year won't come along until the Black Friday mattress deals come along in November.

So if you want the best price for a new Saatva mattress and don't want to wait for months to get it (and bear in mind that prices could go up again in the meantime), we'd advise making the most of this deal now.