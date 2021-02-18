Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard deals drop below $100 at Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is among one of the most popular gaming keyboards on the market right now, but still offers its fair share of price drops as well. That means it sits in a delicate sweet spot of premium features and performance while also regularly featuring in Razer's gaming keyboard deals as well.

This week we're seeing prices plummet down to just $99.99 for the green switch model, with a full $70 discount taking us far away from that $169.99 MSRP. While the BlackWidow Elite certainly offers a solid performance, with tactile and clicky switches that are good for up to 80 million clicks, it's the extra features on offer here that really round out this gaming keyboard deal.

USB pass-through, a fully programmable deck, soft plush magnetic wrist rest and that large media dial all make for excellent specs at this price point. Plus, if you're already invested in the Razer Chroma ecosystem you can make full use of the RGB lighting effects as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap gaming keyboard deals in your area.

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can save $70 on the Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard at Amazon right now, bringing the price all the way down to just $99.99. With tactile green mechanical switches, USB passthrough, and a premium magnetic wrist rest there's plenty of luxury features here - all sitting at an excellent price.

View Deal

More cheap gaming keyboard deals

If you're looking to upgrade your whole spec, you'll also find plenty of cheap gaming mouse deals, gaming headset sales and gaming monitor deals available right now as well. Or, if you're looking for something to play, check out the latest PC game deals.