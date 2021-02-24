Rare Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals land at Amazon for today only

Excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals featuring price cuts of $375 on unlocked devices have just landed over at Amazon today - a rare sales price that's only $25 more expensive than the cheapest ever from last year's Black Friday.

Retailing for just $1,299.99 $924.99 at Amazon right now, you will have to hustle to get your hands on these Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals, however, as they're only available today as part of Amazon's 'Daily deals' promotion.

Even in 2021, these excellent flagship phablet devices from last year are exceptionally powerful handsets. Paired with the latest Samsung S-Pen, you'll be hard-pressed to find a phone this versatile - and big, of course. With a premium build, awesome 6.9-inch AMOLED display, and rear camera array with a 108MP main lens, the Note 20 Ultra is one very, very slick device.

If you'd like to compare the Note 20 Ultra to Samsung's other flagship devices then you're even more in luck today as Amazon also has a number of other leading phones (including the Galaxy S21 range) on sale today. We've rounded up their prices just down below, in case your interested, and those reading from outside the US can also find the best Samsung Galaxy deals in their region just below also.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deal at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB): $1,299.99 $924.99 at Amazon

Save $375 - Don't miss Amazon's daily deal on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra devices - this sales price is only $25 off the cheapest ever from Black Friday. With a stunning phablet design, triple camera array, and powerful components, this is quite simply one of the best 'bigger' devices money can buy right now, and a perfect pairing with the newest Samsung S-Pen.View Deal

Other Samsung Galaxy deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Also on sale today at Amazon is the standard Galaxy Note 20, which is a fantastic option if you're looking for a larger Android device but don't want to break the bank. Still, this device goes on sale pretty regularly so it's not quite as rare of a deal as the one above, plus the latest Galaxy S21 devices also offer strong competition to this device specifically. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799.99 $674.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - Speaking of which, the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 series can also be picked up at Amazon today with a hefty discount - and barely a month after launch no less. Each one of these devices are fantastic Android options, especially if you're looking for something a little smaller than the Note 20 series.

Galaxy S21 Plus: $999 $799 | Galaxy S21 Ultra: $1,199 $999View Deal

