Rare Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the all-new Apple Watch 8 at Target

We’ve seen plenty of Apple Watch sales from Black Friday through today’s Cyber Monday deals , but rarely do we see a price cut on the latest Apple Watch Series 8 . Target today is dropping the price $50, and you can get an Apple Watch 8 for $349.99 from Target (opens in new tab) in any color you choose in the 41mm size. The larger 45mm Apple Watch 8 is only $379.99, also an all-time low price.

Amazon also has a similar low price of $349 for the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab), but only if you buy the (Product) RED color. It’s possible the other colors could see a price drop on Amazon, so keep following our Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals for the latest news if you are price hunting for a new Apple wearable.

It isn’t just the base model aluminum Apple Watch 8 that gets a price cut, either. If you were thinking about upgrading to a stainless steel case for improved durability, that watch also gets a price cut. The Apple Watch Series 8 stainless is down to $649.99 from $699.99. You can even spring for a cellular connection and get the same discount.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 8 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): was $399.99 now $349.99 at Target (opens in new tab)

Save $50

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest Apple wearable, and we rarely see the latest Apple Watch get a price cut so early in the game. This deal at Target brings the Apple Watch 8 to the lowest price we've seen. If you want to upgrade to a stainless steel case or add a cellular connection, Target has the same discount on all of the new Watch Series 8 models.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 45mm): was $429 now $379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is only the second time we've seen the latest Apple Watch 8 discounted at Amazon. The smartwatch has only been available for less than two months, but you can already save $50 in this Black Friday Apple deal. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2022, 40mm): was $249 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's just posted the first-ever price cut on the latest Apple Watch SE this week thanks to its Black Friday deals. At $20 off, the saving isn't massive here but it's easily the lowest price yet on this excellent budget wearable. While it lacks the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8 (like an always-on display or ECG), a snappy processor, great battery life, and an array of useful fitness features makes the latest SE easily the best value Apple Watch on the market right now.

The newest Apple Watch models rarely see a price cut, and they hold value very well, especially if you’re going to trade them later. It’s likely that you won’t be able to get this watch much cheaper until there’s another major sales event like an Amazon Prime Day or next Black Friday and Cyber Monday. By then, the next Apple Watch will be available, and you’ll be settling for last year’s model.

Even Apple doesn’t offer a deal on the Apple Watch 8 for Black Friday. Apple is giving away Apple Gift Cards with the purchase of many of its products, but for wearables only the latest Apple Watch SE qualifies for the $50 giveaway.

That makes these Target and Amazon offers the best prices we’ve seen on an Apple Watch Series 8 for Cyber Monday or any day of the year so far.

More Cyber Monday watch deals.

More Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals