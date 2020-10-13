Quick – this JBL Boombox waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $120 off

If you're looking to save on your next Bluetooth speaker, this brilliant Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox could be your best bet to blast your tunes – without breaking the bank.

Usually $399.95, Amazon has slashed the price of this waterproof speaker to just $279.95 – the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL Boombox. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

While the price of this powerful party speaker has dropped as low at $349 in the past, this is the first time the JBL Boombox has been available for less than $300 – and that means you should act fast if you want to get your hands on the rugged wireless speaker.

With a $120 discount, this Amazon Prime Day deal on the JBL Boombox is outstanding. Previously, this waterproof portable speaker had only dropped down to $349, which means that extra $70 off brings it down to its all-time record low price – by some margin as well.

The JBL Boombox is a monstrous portable speaker that not only gets loud, but stays pretty crisp when pumping the volume. It’s heavy, but it’s rugged enough to handle any pool or tailgate party – and it can easily double up as your at-home listening solution, too.

An IPX7 waterproof rating means the Boombox can withstand rain and splashes, while a 24-hour battery life ensures that the party won't be left in abrupt silence.

Coming in black, green, and a rather striking camouflage design, the JBL Boombox looks as good as its sounds, while its handy carrying handle makes it easy to move from place to place (even if that is just from your kitchen to your living room).

