PS5 restock Twitter: Newegg Shuffle, Best Buy and Walmart – here are the dates

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker has good news for today, April 8, if you're willing to buy a PS5 bundle from the Newegg Shuffle – and lucky. Newegg's lottery system for buying the Sony console is the only confirmed PS5 restock today. There was no new Target PS5 stock this morning, and Walmart has yet to officially update us, according to Matt Swider, our restock tracker. We're also looking at Best Buy for an Friday, April 9 restock (not confirmed yet) as well as PS5 random drop times from Sony Direct, Amazon, Costco and Sam's Club.

When will PS5 restock in the US?

New PS5 restock dates happen every week, and we issued alerts on April 6 for stores in the US: GameStop, Antonline and Newegg. Our PS5 Twitter tracker also let people know that there was no PS5 Target restock happening this week.

Newegg is having its Shuffle today, April 8. The Best Buy restock is due for tomorrow, April 9, although even this date isn't confirmed yet. Where else? Sony Direct hasn't had a restock in over two weeks; the official PlayStation store never shows signs of when it'll restock, whereas Walmart always gives us a heads-up.

That's why we set up our PS5 restock Twitter tracker – it's only getting harder today.

Rumored restock date: maybe Thursday, April 15 at 7am EDT

Last restock date: Wednesday, March 31 at 7:40am EDT

When it's in stock: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up same day

It seems like there won't be a Target PS5 restock this week, according to our sources and the fact that YouTuber Jake Randall hasn't geared up a live stream for the event. That means you shouldn't stay up for an early morning Target restock.

We checked with Target stores and warehouses sources to see if there was a chance of a PS5 restock for Thursday, April 8. No, there's not enough inventory on hand, at least at those stores and regional distribution centers. In other words, wake up for the 7:40am EDT / 4:40am PT PS5 drop time at Target.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 31 example shown):

🎯 TARGET 🎯 rumor from @Jake_Randall_YT was right!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs pic.twitter.com/xXZeUCrTBIMarch 31, 2021 See more

Rumored Best Buy PS5 restock date: Friday, April 9 just after 12pm EDT

Last Best Buy restock date: last week Friday, March 26

When it's in stock: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

The next Best Buy PS5 restock date and time may be Friday, April 9 at 12pm EDT / 11am CDT / 10am MDT / 9am PDT, or at least that's when the console drop typically happens at the big-box retailer judging from past patterns. Best Buy had a rare miss this last Friday, April 2, when we didn't see orders open. A week prior, it only had PS5 Disc for $499, no inventory of the PS5 Digital for $399.

Best Buy has a Friday launch window of 12pm EDT to 3:15pm EDT (we haven't seen it later than that) and hasn't done a PS5 restock over the weekend in 2021. Our Twitter tracker has always picked up on when they 'add to cart' button goes live. In fact, we were able to run an exclusive report ahead of the official time thanks to sources at Best Buy warehouses regarding inventory.

Here's our PS5 restock tracker alert from Friday March 26:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFGet it fast!March 26, 2021 See more

The Sony Direct PS5 restock can happen any time this week, usually in the afternoon. Sony Direct hasn't had the PS5 in stock since Tuesday, March 23 at 5pm EDT – it took all last week off and most of this week so far.

That means Sony Direct is overdue for a restock, and this could be the week. When it is back in stock, there's good news: Sony requires a PSN account and restricts orders to one console per address, limiting resellers. You have a good shot at winning this lottery of sorts.

Here's what our Sony Direct PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 And like that, we're back to PS5 restock💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 virtual queue is open right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradarPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmJ9QCuPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byIZtmeMarch 23, 2021 See more

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23

Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Sam's Club just had a Microsoft restock this week and the last time we saw one for Sony, it was a surprise PS5 restock at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club, unlike Best Buy and Walmart, doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

Here's what our Sam's Club PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 23):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🔷 Sam’s Club 🔷 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/D8mn9KxWdwPro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 23, 2021 See more

Last GameStop date: Tuesday, April 6 (afternoon)

When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online only, no in-store pick up or ordering

Get alerts: Follow our Twitter tracker

There was a surprise GameStop PS5 restock on Tuesday, April 6, with a 45-minute wave of new Sony console stock. It wasn't an easy get; most people who tried to find it were met with error messages. We saw an easier restock on the morning of Friday, April 2 – maybe these were leftover consoles?

GameStop usually does a restock every week to week-and-a-half, so you won't have a new restock this week. Hold out for next week or the week after. You may dislike the higher price of GameStop bundles, but the retailer offering everything at face value and the bundles slow down resellers who have a harder time profiting from extras.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 / Xbox restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7Xbox Series X / Series S bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZnFViMarch 23, 2021 See more

Rumored Walmart date: maybe as late as Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT

Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

The next Walmart PS5 restock date could be as late as Thursday, April 15, according to the retailer's pattern of launching consoles every other Thursday for a month and then taking an entire month off. The last time we saw the Sony PS5 back in stock at Walmart, it was Thursday, March 18 at 3pm EDT and we know Walmart is behind of shipping out current orders, so while we could see it sooner, we think this is a solid date to start looking again.

🚨Walmart PS5 & Xbox restock starts in 45 mins 2:30pmXbox Series S ($299) https://t.co/wU69mKu7OiXbox Series X ($499) https://t.co/rDu9ZnRy1i3pmPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacRead this for help:https://t.co/ZewrQUKwkBMarch 18, 2021 See more

Next PS5 restock date: Likely next week

Last PS5 restock: Tuesday, April 6

PS5 restock date before that: Tuesday, March 30

When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

The next PS5 restock at Antonline may be next week, with the retailer promising to do weekly drops of next-gen consoles. These are always in the form of loaded PS5 bundles, so the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way.

Antonline sell out of PS5 in three minutes, but when it goes on sale, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/rzlZN7Zdm5Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 30, 2021 See more

When is the Amazon PS5 restock?

This is the $499 question: when will PS5 restock at Amazon? The retailer was said to be ready to go live with 46,000 consoles in its inventory, according to our sources at its warehouses. However, we haven't seen the retailer update its PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition pages beyond what third-party resellers are offering at outrageous prices. New: We're told that the Xbox may drop sooner than the PS5, even though Amazon just had a small round of Microsoft consoles for sale two weeks ago.

You didn't miss it. Amazon PS5 restock was scheduled for today 14:00 UTC (10am ET). Could drop any time – it's up to Amazon. Best Buy last Fri was 3hrs late on me. Everyone doubted then too.The good news? Amazon has a 46,000 PS5 inventory–just waiting. I'll ping u. Info is free pic.twitter.com/c7UGidMjSKMarch 18, 2021 See more

Costco

Next restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Last restock date: March 9

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

The PS5 restock at Costco goes quickly, even though the retailer only offers the new console to its members. That really tells you how strong demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out in four minutes, according to our PS5 restock tracker. The good news is that Costco is overdue for a Sony console restock.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (March 9):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏬 COSTCO 🏬 in the US has it right now.MEMBERS ONLY♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc bundle https://t.co/X98sMi5NT1Pro tip: bundles are higher in $, yes, but they remain in stock longer.March 9, 2021 See more

TechRadar will continue to report on PS5 restock information as the news breaks. We'll keep this page updated with the most relevant data regarding Sony's console and when it's back in stock. Time is always a factor, so knowing when PS5 will be in stock at Best Buy and other retailers give you a better chance to buy it in April, rather than having to wait until the summer of 2021 – or even later this year.