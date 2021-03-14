PS5 restock: we know when you can buy it next – but it's not today

Saturday update: You won't see much activity from our PS5 restock tracker this weekend, but you should follow our Twitter account closely because we're about to confirm where and when Sony will restock PS5. According to our sources, it'll be next week at Amazon, though not on Monday, March 15. When will PS5 restock? We're working on nailing the date just like we did with Target and Best Buy earlier.

You can do two things today even if no PS5 restock happens on a weekend. First, follow our PS5 restock tracker for the date and time update. Second, check and save the 12 trusted store links you see below.

Miss it? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker to receive alerts the minute the Target PS5 stock goes live. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

It'll look like:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/zBCWLFWVVPMarch 5, 2021 See more

You'll get a push notification on your phone if you turn on notifications (see the bell icon to turn alerts on). We'll notify you of any updates to the PS5 restock via a tweet. Seconds count.

The Amazon restock will appear at

$499 PS5 Disc version at Amazon – in stock soon

$399 PS5 Digital Edition at Amazon – in stock soon

Full list of PS5 restock at trusted retailers

Important: Don't buy PS5 off of Twitter or other online sources that don't have fraud protection. The reliable dozen US stores above have had PS5 stock in the past.

TechRadar has exclusively reported on multiple PS5 drops in the last two weeks, and next we have information that says Amazon has inventory for next week. We'll circle back with the Amazon PS5 restock time and date as soon as it's confirmed.

We're waiting to hear back from sources regarding inventory timing, however, we can tell you that 46,000 PlayStation 5 consoles are being prepped for an online order at Amazon.com.

🔥Didn't get PS5 yet? You have *46,000* chances next week at Amazon. Stay tuned w/ @Jake_Randall_YT!🔥👉Sony's console will appear here *NEXT WEEK*PS5 Digital (soon) https://t.co/Z1x6HcLHWlPS5 Disc (soon) https://t.co/jiCiZyFp2x https://t.co/fWOOwPw6mIMarch 13, 2021 See more

With the help of warehouse sources, we've gotten other PS5 inventory projections correct, including quantity, the time, and date of shipments.

Best Buy warehouse this week. Photo provided exclusively to TechRadar. Alterations have been made to protect the identity of our source. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

Here's why the PS5 restock date and time is never set in stone at brick-and-mortar retail stores – and this may apply to Amazon, too: every warehouse that is due consoles needs to get them in first – and there needs to be enough of them distributed around the country. It's an inventory and logistic necessity, we're told.

Also, Amazon, like Best Buy, may not sell through its full inventory to consumers. Some consoles may be held in case someone comes back with a console that's defective. We're told that's rare, but it does happen, so there needs to be enough stock to remedy those issues in each store.

Amazon PS5 restock tips

Ordering PS5 at Amazon is difficult simply because everyone has their credit card information and address plugged into their account. Simply put, there's no time to waste given one-click ordering offered Amazon over other retailers in the US.

That's different from Best Buy, which has you wait on a page until you can actually place the order and re-hit the Add to cart button. It's all in an effort to beat the bots employed by PS5 scalpers.

PS5 restock explainer

PS5 has been nearly impossible to find in stock for more than a few minutes every time stores restock the Sony console. We're finding the same can be said about the Xbox Series X restock. Both Sony and Microsoft launches their respective consoles in November 2020 and haven't been able to manufacturer enough to meet demand.

Stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy routinely add new stock to their stores and the crush of people coming to their sites often crashes the pages. Four months after the initial launches, it's still a burden to buy a next-gen console, even after months of customers constantly trying their luck.