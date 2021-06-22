PS5 restock: Sony Direct virtual queue will open in 24 hours – how to finally buy PS5

The PS5 at Sony Direct restock virtual queue date is tomorrow afternoon, June 23, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the Sony console is in stock – if you follow his account and turn on notifications. When the alert goes out, the PS5 will be up for grabs – if you're lucky.

What time? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for notifications and live restock news.

Don't buy from Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No legitimate person will sell a PS5 for just $550.

Click on this example of a Sony Direct PS5 restock tweet (the one from June 17 – last week) to follow Matt Swider and turn on notifications (the little bell icon).

PS5 restock news: Sony Direct virtual queue time

Here's how to we know there will be a Sony Direct restock on June 22: the official store for the PlayStation brand sent email invites to PSN users (it's done at random, you can't really do anything to increase your chances) for a special 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT virtual queue, and quite a lot of people got the invite this time, according to our exclusive reporting and research (though not as many seemed to have gotten it as last week).

Don't despair if you didn't get an email invite from Sony – the Sony Direct virtual queue has always opened up to the general public at around 5:15pm EDT – there's a waiting room that opens at 5PM EDT. Previously the Sony Direct restock time was all over the place, but Sony has recently settled on 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT for launching that waiting room right before the virtual queue's yellow progress bar appears.

🚨 PS5 restock! 💿 SONY DIRECT virtual queue is live! Who else is in here???♻️RT this + follow @mattswider for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmISfKWPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byJh4KOhttps://t.co/o695pV2aLJJune 17, 2021 See more

This will be the first time we'll see the PS5 in stock this week following several PS5 restock opportunities last week, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and Antonline. Costo has been eerily silent and there was no Amazon PS5 restock among the Prime Day 2021 deals. The only exception this week has been Newegg, which had a PS5 Digital in stock today along with its usual GPU restock.

The Best Buy PS5 restock has been delayed (which the likely intentions of competing with Amazon thwarted), and while Walmart hasn't had the console yet (it's usually on Thursday), it did give some people who bought PS5 Digital last week a free upgrade to PS5 Disc. None of these people had to pay for the upgrade, either, a $100 value.

Sony Direct restock guide

The Sony Direct virtual queue is fair compared to, say, Walmart which opens up orders and only sometimes has the add-to-cart or checkout buttons working. Sony has made PS5 sales into a lottery of sorts, and the only thing you need is a PSN account.

No one knows for sure how Sony picks people for the invite email (it's vaguely based on "PSN activity", but if you get one, you're almost sure to get a console because that earlier virtual queue time is limited to a small group of buyers.

When everything opens up, you should open as many browsers as you can on your various devices as you own – but not different tabs on the same browser (Sony can sniff that out).

if you have both Chrome and Safari downloaded on your computer, hit the link we tweet out in both browsers.

Replicate that on your phone.

This will give you more chances to log into your PSN account at the end of the randomized queue and give you a shot at buying the $499 PS5 Disc or $399 PS5 Digital at MSRP.

The best part is that Sony ships to customers within a few days. It won't even take you a week to own the PlayStation 5.

We'll have more advice on the PS5 restock at Sony Direct as the virtual queue opens up. Make sure to turn on alerts so you know exactly when the restock time is, as it can switch around.