Acer K10 mini projector debuts

Acer has announced the arrival of its new mini projector today, the Acer K10.

The projector is one of the smallest and lightest on the market, and has been designed with on-the-go business people in mind.

While the projector employs Texas Instruments' DLP technology, according to a TI representative, Acer has opted not to use the company's Pico chip. Not that you would notice as the projector is tiny.

As you can see from our image, the width of the thing is smaller than your average pen.

Nice contrast

Performance-wise, the K10 utilises LED technology and will emit a brightness of up to 100 ANSI lumens. This all means that you will be able to project an image of 60-inches diagonal.

You can choose between 4:3 ratio and widescreen and a 1,000:1 contrast ration means that even in not-completely dark rooms, your PowerPoint will shine through.

One of the biggest perks of the K10 is its compatibility with Acer laptops and the like. The projector uses the same AC adaptor as the laptops, so you only have to pack one power source for two products.

The Acer K10 will be available in Q1 of next year, and will retail for £299 excluding VAT.