Best laptops for gaming and work in 2024

The best laptops for gaming and work strike the perfect balance between CPU & GPU performance, looks, battery life, and portability to deliver perfection, irrespective of your use case.

Work and gaming laptops can tackle everything you throw at them, from emails and office apps to intensive triple-A games and demanding creative tasks like video editing, machine learning, and 3D modeling. However, the market is flooded with options, so zeroing in on a laptop that speaks to you is anything but easy.

Our team of reviewers have tested the best business laptops and the best gaming laptops - so we know what makes a great work and gaming laptop (and what you absolutely need to avoid). We've compared all the specs, benchmarked performance across gaming and office apps, and evaluated screens, size, and portability.

Our round-up includes a range of premium and budget work and gaming laptops for all kinds of work, rest, and play.

The Dell G15 is an affordable powerhouse. There are multiple configurations to pick from, and the base model with RTX 3050 will do the job if you're not looking to run heavy and demanding games. That said, I recommend going for the RTX 4060 variant, which still manages to be very reasonably priced and delivers excellent gaming and work performance across the board.



What is the best laptop for gaming and work in 2024?

Best laptop for gaming and work overall

1. Dell XPS 15 Our top choice Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Display: 15.6" touch display 3.5K (3456X2160) OLED CPU: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 RAM: 32 GB DDR5 Storage: 1TB SSD Weight: 4.23 pounds Battery life: 8 hours and 3 minutes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Sleek display + Powerful processor and performance + Outstanding battery life + Moderately lightweight Reasons to avoid - Keeps getting more expensive with better specs

The Dell XPS 15 rocks Intel's latest i9 processor and is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 – faster than the RTX 4060 in Dell G15 and Legion Pro 5i – and a whopping 32GB DDR5 RAM, along with a fairly comfortable pricing, all of which together make it the #1 laptop for gaming and work.

It competes directly with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch and the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra and eclipses both of them as long as your memo is an all-around laptop capable of getting through most high-end games along with creative and productive tasks.

If you can shell out a few more bucks, it'd make sense to go for the newer model, the Dell XPS 17 , as it rocks a bigger display with a higher resolution. For most users, though, the Dell XPS 15 is already going to be a step up from their original budget, and the 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) touch display simply does not disappoint.

Despite being an out-and-out workstation capable of the most rigorous tasks, the Dell XPS 15 impressed with a battery life of over 8 hours in our movie test, where we play 1080p video back to back.

Read our full Dell XPS 15 review

Best gaming and work laptop for battery life

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a one-stop solution for just about everybody, but especially for those looking for exceptional battery life. For gamers, the GeForce RTX 4050, which is faster and better than the older RTX 3060, will pull through nicely, no matter the game.

While 4K gaming will be limited to 30fps, 1080p gaming with maxed-out ray tracing and what's a super impressive 165Hz refresh rate will be a delightful experience. I ran Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla @1080p, and the G14 was able to do the heavy lifting and produce around 100 fps on all of them.

Its GPU capabilities aren't limited to gaming alone. Combined with 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a breathtaking processor speed of up to 4.30GHz, there's a lot of power under the hood for business, engineering students, data scientists, programmers, and more.

A 1080p webcam means that it's also excellent for business meetings – even the top gaming laptops limit themselves to a 720p webcam only – and a compact 14-inch screen with a sub-4 lbs weight and an ultra-thin 0.7-inch body makes it decent enough on the portability front.

The battery life of 8 hours 10 minutes, as found in our movie test, is nothing short of astounding, and it scored a high 4 hours and 47 minutes in our PCMark8 battery test, too, which is significantly better than recent gaming laptops, including Alienware m15 R2, which only manages 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The multimedia experience is more than decent, thanks to its four-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology. And, the AI noise-canceling and support for Dolby Atmos are the cherry on top of what's an incredible all-purpose machine.

Read our full Asus Zephyrus G14 review

Best budget laptop for gaming and work

3. Acer Nitro 5 An affordable gaming and work laptop Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS 144 Hz CPU: 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12650H Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 RAM: 16 GB, DDR5 SDRAM Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 5.73 pounds Battery life: 7 hours and 4 minutes Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (Black) View at Amazon (1TB) Reasons to buy + Ideal for intensive tasks like machine learning + One of the cheapest around + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Heavy to carry around - No anti-glare

Despite being a cheap gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5, with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and RTX 4050 graphics card, is absolutely capable of powering through any software or game you will throw at it.

The older model rocked the RTX 3060, and it's appreciable how a notable jump in graphics performance has managed to come without a significant bump in price. The laptop is still priced around the $1,000 mark, making it a go-to choice for STEM students who'd very much like the 80 tensor cores and 20 ray tracing acceleration cores, which will improve the speed of matching learning applications.

While it's more expensive than the Acer Swift 3, its GPU and overall performance, especially for intensive tasks, make it a better choice for those who need an all-in-one laptop while still being on a tight budget.

A slight downside is that there's no anti-glare, which will make it difficult to game in direct sunlight, like outside or in a super sunlit room. However, given its near-6-pound weight, it’s anyway not meant for those who want a travel-friendly laptop to work or play outside, even though an impressive battery life of over 7 hours may argue otherwise.

Read our full Acer Nitro 5 review

Best portable laptop for gaming and work

The Acer Swift 3 sports a stunning and sleek 14-inch display and asks for very little while delivering loads, making it the ideal pick for anyone looking for a portable laptop on a budget.

It’s lighter than any other option on the list, and weighing in at just 3.09 pounds, it's a perfect choice if you want to be able to flip open your laptop no matter where you are and get going with intensive architectural, editing, or programming software–such is the GPU power.

The overclocked Core i7 is an excellent CPU and maximizes work performance, as you'd expect from an Ultrabook. It will also easily run low and mid-range games. For hardcore gamers, though, this may not cut it, and I'd point them to the other options on our list.

However, that's not to say that this laptop's gaming performance isn't ideal, but the fact remains that it'd be unfair to compare a sub-$700 product to a Zephyrus G14 or Dell G15 that are easily twice as expensive. For anyone pinching for pennies, the Acer Swift 3 is a must-have.

If you're willing to splurge just a few more bucks for a better GPU, consider opting for the Acer Nitro 5.

Read our full Acer Swift 3 review

Best value laptop for gaming and work

5. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gaming without breaking the bank Our expert review: Specifications Display: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS CPU: Intel Core i7-13700HX Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 RAM: 16GB DDR5 Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 5.5 pounds Battery life: 3 hours and 28 minutes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent IPS display + Superb GPU performance + Great port selection Reasons to avoid - Battery life disappoints - Quite bulky

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is one of the most affordable gaming laptops with a powerful CPU-GPU combination and an immaculate 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) 165Hz refresh rate display that punches above the weight for what's a budget gaming laptop.

Thanks to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, which is what you will also find in Dell G15, it's able to run demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Finally Fantasy VII Remake at maxed-out settings and ray tracing while churning out 60fps on average.

As far as its work performance is concerned, I found no sluggishness irrespective of how many applications were launched at once, and everything from simple browsing to complex programming and video editing software ran with utmost smoothness and poise.

The battery on this one is a two-edged sword. It charges just as fast as it drains, and while the 3-and-a-half-hour battery life is more than just a slight bummer, you can look past it, considering the overall bang for your buck you will get with this laptop.

Read our full Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review

Best mobile workstation for gaming and work

6. Razer Blade Pro 17 Powerhouse performance for work and play Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Display: 17.3-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz, touch display CPU: Intel® Core™ i7-10875H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6 VRAM) RAM: 32GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Weight: 6.06 pounds Battery life: 4 hours and 3 minutes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Breathtaking 17-inch 4K display + Excellent RAM + Extremely powerful + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Not very portable

If you are looking for an extremely powerful large-screen laptop with thin bezels, a gorgeous display, and plenty of ports to set up a multi-screen workstation of your dreams, the Razer Blade Pro 17 will be a sound choice — at a slightly higher price tag, though.

Razer really went to town with the display on this one, and a 4K 17.3-inch display with 100% Adobe RGB coverage is easily one of the best I've ever tried on for size. Despite the steep pricing, I can see digital creatives and ultra professionals in the tech space flocking to get their hands on this laptop.

The design, with a glowing Razer logo and RGB keyboard lighting, is as immaculate as it could be, and the powerful RTX 3080 is much better than the likes of RTX 4060 and RTX 4050.

Read our full Razer Blade Pro 17 review

Best budget workstation for gaming and work