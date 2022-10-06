Prime Video’s first Telugu original movie Ammu gets release date

Audio player loading…

This is the season of Aishwarya Lekshmi. The svelte actress, who started her career in Malayalam, has now established herself as a pan-Indian actress. In the season's biggest Tamil hit, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the role of Poonguzhali, a boat woman. Her character will get more screen time in the second part, too. Earlier in the year, she co-produced and acted in a cameo role in the Tamil film Gargi. In Malayalam, she single-handedly carried the film Archana 31 Not Out. In Telugu, she had debuted in the film named Godse.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is a qualified doctor, is now headlining Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original movie titled Ammu. The film is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 that started on September 23.

Ammu to stream on Prime Video from October 19

Prime Video today announced the global premiere Ammu on October 19. With ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj as the Creative Producer, Ammu is produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar. According to the streamer, the film is a drama thriller that "is an empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity."

Ammu traces the transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcoming her internal conflicts, discovering her inner strength and giving the big payback to her abusive husband. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the titular role in the movie alongside Naveen Chandra and Bobby Simha in the lead. Ammu will stream in Telugu along with Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi language dubs on the service.

The first look was revealed by directors such as Karthik Subbaraj, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Kiranraj, Tharun Bhascker and actors Sai Pallavi, Manju Warrier and Samyuktha Hegde unveiled the launch date.

"Ammu is special for us for several reasons. Not only is it our first Telugu original movie, a landmark we are thrilled to have crossed; but it is also an important and a relevant story that focuses on the strength and resilience of women," Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video said.

The film also extends Prime Video's collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, after Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Mahaan. Kartik Subbaraj said: 'Ammu, as a film, is more than just a revenge thriller. The movie is rooted in drama, laced with the unpredictability of life that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It is fantastically performed by some of the industry's finest with Aishwarya, Naveen and Bobby Simha giving it their all."