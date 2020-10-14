Prime Day laptop deal: save up to $450 on the brilliant Dell XPS 13

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, but the best laptop deals seem to be on other retailer's websites.

Take Dell, for example, which has knocked up to $450 off its range of XPS 13 laptops. Not only is that a huge saving, but the XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the world, making this an even more impressive deal. Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region.

Make sure you check out our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for more great offers, as well.

Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $849 $729 at Dell

This is the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal so far, with a $120 discount that cuts it to just $730. However, while it comes with a new 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, it does just feature 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, which is quite low these days.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB: $1,549 $1,249 at Dell

Save a huge $300 off this brilliant 2-in-1 laptop. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ screen. If you've been tempted to get one of the best laptops ever made, now is the perfect time.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $1,949 $1,499 at Dell

This deal is even better than the above, as you get a bigger discount ($450 off), plus twice the amount of storage and a stunning UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) resolution screen as well.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $1,699 $1,299 at Dell

If you don't need a 2-in-1 device, the standard Dell XPS 13 is even better value, with $400 off for this version with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2020) Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB : $1,899 $1,549 at Dell

The latest model of the Dell XPS 13 is also on sale with a huge $350 off. It comes with a faster Core i7 processor, slightly bigger 13.4-inch screen (which is UHD+ 3,840 x 2,400) and faster RAM as well, making this an excellent upgrade.View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 is an excellent machine that's both powerful and stylish, and these kind of deals never last long, so don't hang about if you fancy buying one!

If you're not in the UK, we've listed the best deals on the Dell XPS 13 where you are below.

