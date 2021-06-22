Prime Day deals: the 10 most popular (and cheap) products we've seen

Amazon Prime Day for 2021 is coming to an end soon, but we still have time to highlight a few more deals before the event is over.

In this round-up, we've collected the 10 most popular Prime Day deals for Amazon US to highlight some absolute bargains on a wide array of cheap products you might want to check out (from smart bulbs to water balloons).

Keep on reading to find some last-minute bargains before it's too late.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Amazon's best deals in the US on Prime Day

350 Rapid-Fill Water Balloons: $27.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Get your summer started with a bang thanks to this massive saving on water balloons. These are perfect for a kids party (or for adults too) as not only can you fill them up quickly but they'll seal themselves too.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSD card: $34.99 $23.32 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap microSD card with a lot of space, this is a great offer for 128GB of storage. It may be licensed for the Nintendo Switch, but it'll work just as well as any other SD card in your other devices too.View Deal

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen): $39.99 $22.99 at Amazon

If you're after a streaming stick, this is a great deal on one of Amazon's own devices. While it might not support 4K streaming, if you don't have a 4K TV that doesn't matter and it'll still stream content from all your favorite sites like Netflix, YouTube and HBO Max.View Deal

Screen and Electronics wipes: $9.99 $5.49 at Amazon

Even if you haven't bought any new devices this Prime Day, you can make the tech and screens you already own look as good as new with this great deal on Endust for Electronics wipes.View Deal

Addtam USB wall charger: $19.99 $17.99 at Amazon

This might not be a huge saving, but we can see why this wall charger is popular. You can turn one socket into five, and you'll even get three USB ports and a USB-C port too (that's nine ports in one).View Deal

Duracell Optimum AA Batteries: $10.29 $8.99 at Amazon

If you've bought some new battery-powered items this Prime Day, power them with these Duracell Optimum batteries. They promise extra power or extra life in your favorite devices and come packaged in a resealable case.View Deal

Anker PowerWave Pad Upgraded: $15.99 $7.99 at Amazon

This Anker wireless charger promises quick charging for your smartphone (both Android and iOS). They'll even power up your wireless charging earbuds too. And with 50% off this is a great saving you might want to check out.View Deal

Sengled smart light bulbs (two-pack): Save 20% at Amazon

If you've picked up one of Amazon's Echo smart speakers this Prime Day, these smart light bulbs are the perfect add-on to get more out of your new device. You'll be able to turn them on or off and change their color all with your voice.View Deal

Ring A19 smart LED bulb: Save up to $49.99

Ring doesn't just make security systems, it also creates smart bulbs too and there are some great savings available right now at Amazon. There are multiple bundles to choose between (some even include an Echo smart speaker), and you'll be able to save $49.99 on one with four bulbs and an Echo (4th gen).View Deal

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Get the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD for 33% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. The slim format slips into pockets, while the 10,000mAh battery provides 2-3 full recharges of even the biggest phones via the USB-A or 18W USB-C ports (which can recharge simultaneously). Keep in mind that this deal only applies to the Deep-Sea Indigo and Black colors.View Deal

Deals for if you aren't in the US

If some of these deals have caught your eye but you don't live in the US, don't worry. Here's the best deals from around the web, with offers in your region for some of the products above.

