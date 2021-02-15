Presidents' Day TV sales: our top 5 picks in today's deals at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart

The yearly Presidents' Day sales are here, and with that, a whole bevy of excellent TV deals to check out for those looking to furnish out their living space with some 4K goodness.

As you'd expect, with retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all running Presidents' TV sales specifically there can be quite a lot of discounts to sift through. We've got a full list of the best Presidents' Day TV sales already, however, if you're looking for a quick and dirty list of the top recommendations so far - you'll find it right here.

We're focusing on value today with picks starting with this 50-inch Insignia at Amazon for $299.99 (was $349.99). While it's the cheapest TV deal on our list, this one's easily one of the most feature-packed 4K TVs for under $400, and a great option for most living rooms. Also included on our list, however, are options all the way up to this stunning LG CX OLED for $1,399.99 (was $1,499.99) for those who quite simply want the best of the best.

Just below you can see our full roundup of today's TV deals with a quick rundown of features. If you'd like to see other deals on tech, appliances, and even mattresses, you can also visit our main Presidents' Day sales page.

Outside the US? See the best 4K TV deals in your region just below.

The 5 best Presidents' Day TV sales today

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're on a budget and looking for a mid-sized TV, we'd recommend this 50-inch Insigina at Amazon for most users. While coming in cheap, it's still fully 4K capable and has full Amazon Alexa support as well. Of course, it won't challenge an LG OLED when it comes to picture quality, but at this price, it's a bargain.View Deal

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $396.99 at Walmart

Save $202 - Spending a little bit more will bag you this 50-inch LG at Walmart - discounted to just $396 in today's Presidents' Day TV sales. This feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H6510G Smart HD TV: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $370 - A massive price cut in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this Hisense 75-inch HD smart TV on sale for only $629.99 today - an amazing price for such a huge and feature-packed TV. Alongside HDR support, this one's got full smart TV capability thanks to Google Assistant and Chromecast being built right in.View Deal

Vizio 70-inch M-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - Here's a mid-range Vizio that's perfect if you want a nice balance between size, picture quality, and features. With a ton of proprietary tech under the hood including a beefy 4K processor, HDR support, and smart assistant support, Best Buy's latest price cut makes this one a good value buy.View Deal

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - And finally, for those who are really looking to splash out, check out Best Buy's sale on this stunning LG CX series OLED. This one's pricey for sure, but with industry-leading picture quality, the latest 4K processor from LG, and of course that incredible OLED screen technology, it's a worthwhile investment for those who are really serious about their TVs.View Deal

