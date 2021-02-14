Presidents' Day sales are live: here are the 10 best deals happening now

The 2021 Presidents' Day sales event is officially underway with fantastic deals from all your favorite retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and more. We've combed through all the sites to bring you the 10 best Presidents' Day sales we've spotted so far.



Presidents' Day deals typically focus on home items such as mattresses, which is why we've included sales from popular sites like Purple, Nectar, and Sealy. Appliances are also a popular sales category, and retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's are offering some of their lowest prices yet on major appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and more.



If you're looking for Presidents' Day tech bargains, you can find fantastic deals on TVs, smartwatches, and tablets from Best Buy and Walmart and sitewide savings from popular brands like Dell and HP.



See our full list of the best Presidents' Day sales below and keep in mind, most of these deals end on Monday, so you should take advantage of these incredible bargains now before its' too late.

The best Presidents' Day sales

Home Depot | Save up to $400 on top-brand appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale includes big savings on top brand appliances like washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, and more. You can save up to $400 on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. Today's Presidents' Day deal includes a $400 discount on the mattress, and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.

Best Buy | Save up to $400 on brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and more

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes massive savings through Monday on everything from 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones to major appliances, kitchen devices, and vacuums. The retailer also has discounts on Apple devices like the Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad, and iPhone 12.



Lowe's Presidents' Day sale | Save up to 20% on top-brand appliances

Lowe's is offering up to 20% off on major appliances from brands like GE, Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool at the Presidents' Day sale event. Lowe's discounts include large kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, vacuum cleaners, and floor care.

Purple Mattress: from $599 $574 at Purple + $150 off your added bundle

The Purple Mattress Presidents' Day sale gets you up to $150 off your mattress, plus you can save up to $200 more if you add a bundle to your mattress purchase. This limited-time offer includes $150 off the Hybrid Premier Mattress, $125 off Hybrid Mattress, $100 off Purple Mattress, and $25 off Kid Mattresses. You can also save up to $200 if you want to add a pillow and sheets bundle to your order.

Dell | Up to $300 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and gaming laptops

The Dell Presidents' Day sale includes up to $300 off in savings on Dell's best-selling devices like the powerful XPS 13, the Inspiron series, and gaming laptops. You can also find deals on desktops, monitors, headphones, and more.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Save up to $350 - Cocoon by Sealy's Presidents' Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

HP | Save up to 45% off sitewide + free shipping and returns

HP's Presidents' Day sale is offering monumental savings which include up to 45% off laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. You can find laptop deals that start at just $479.99, plus you can get free shipping and returns on every order.

