Presidents' Day gaming sale: big discounts on Razer, Roccat, Corsair and more today

If you're on the hunt for a new mouse, keyboard, or headset, we've just spotted a few Presidents' Day gaming sales that you'll probably want to consider if you're looking to complete that perfect setup.

Firstly, we recommend heading on over to check out the official Razer store's Valentine's Day promotion, which, while not specifically a Presidents' day gaming sale, is still running today and offers some tidy discounts on bundles. The 'Make Love, and War' ($129.99) and 'Love at First Fight' ($199.99) bundles in particular look to offer great value today, so much, in fact, we're willing to look past the terrible puns.

With both of these Razer bundles, you're saving at least $40 while bagging a DeathAdder mouse and BlackWidow keyboard, with the second bundle also offering a Kraken headset - bestselling accessories in their respective fields. Also available at the Razer store today is a free gift with all orders over $129 with the code VDAY21 at checkout, although we can't find specifics on what the gift actually is.

Amazon is also running its own Presidents' Day gaming sales today focusing on the German brand Roccat - with a ton of excellent mice and keyboard on sale. We've picked out a couple to check out in more detail just down below, alongside today's picks from Best Buy too. If you'd like to see more deals, we've you can also visit our main Presidents' Day sales page.

Presidents' Day gaming sales today

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL + DeathAdder bundle: $169.98 $129.99 at Razer

Save $40 - There are a few excellent offers exclusive to the official Razer store today but we really like the 'Make Love, and War' bundle for value. For $40 less than MSRP you're getting two Razer classics here - the DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse and the latest tenkeyless version of the Razer BlackWidow mechanical keyboard. Together, you've got yourself a great setup and Razer will even throw in a free gift today if you use code VDAY21 at checkout.

Razer BlackWidow + DeathAdder + Kraken bundle: $249.97 $199.99 at Razer

Save $49 - The Razer store's 'Love at First Fight' bundle might have a questionable pun as its title, but it's a great option if you're looking to deck your setup out with new Razer gear. Included is a Kraken headset, Deathadder mouse, and BlackWidow keyboard - all top-notch accessories and fan favorites in their respective categories. Order today and Razer will also throw in a free gift with every purchase (use code VDAY21).

Razer Viper wired gaming mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

There's also a $40 discount on the Razer Viper wired gaming mouse at Best Buy as well. There's an impressive 16,000 DPI here, with Razer's 5G optical sensor and a comfortable design as well. That's pretty spectacular value for money at just $39.99.

Razer Kraken X wired noise cancelling gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Razer's gaming headsets can reach some pretty eye-watering prices, but this budget-minded Kraken X still manages to pack some premium features into an incredibly low price tag. $49.99 was already cheap for a noise-cancelling Razer headset, but Best Buy's latest Presidents' Day sales are dropping this price even further to $39.99.

Roccat Kain 200 wireless gaming mouse: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Alternatively, you can head on over to Amazon today to see some great deals on Roccat devices - a German brand that's known for making top-notch, well-designed gear. Here's a great sale on the Kain 200 - a wireless gaming mouse that features Roccat's own Owl-Eye optical sensor (16,000 DPI), comfortable ambidextrous design, and 50-hours of battery life on a single charge.

Roccat Kone Remastered gaming mouse: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you prefer wired gaming mice, Amazon currently has a sale on the Roccat Kone - the companies most well-known mice and an absolute gaming classic. This latest version features a fully braided cable, 16,000 DPI optical sensor, full RBG lighting, and 26 fully programmable buttons.

Corsair K70 MK.2 RGB mechanical keyboard: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Corsair K70 has been around for some time now and it's considered a classic. Why? Simply put it's fantastic value considering you get Cherry MX mechanical switches, a metal backplate, and great media controls. This second-generation also comes with full RGB lighting - something that no self-respecting gamer can do without these days.

Roccat Vulcan 121 mechanical keyboard: $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another great option for a gaming keyboard is the Roccat Vulcan 121 - which is also on sale today at Amazon. Featuring Rocatt's own proprietary 'Titan' switches, AIMO intelligent RGB lighting, and a slick black anodized Aluminum backplate, this one's a stylish addition to any desk - especially if you're pairing it up with a Roccat mouse too.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy has the lowest price we've seen yet on the HyperX Cloud Alpha today - a headset that's already amazing value. While this headset forgoes the usual software, 7.1 surround sound, or various noise-cancellation features you sometimes see on headsets around this price range, when it comes to overall quality the Cloud Alphas are fantastic with their premium aluminum construction and great sound.

