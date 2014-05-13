LG Lifeband Touch and Heart Rate Earphones start pumping May 18

Summer is just around the corner, and LG is celebrating with the Best Buy-exclusive release of a new fitness wearable and a pair of earphones capable of measuring the listener's heart rate.

LG announced the US availability of the two fitness products, which are headed exclusively to select Best Buy stores May 18.

Priced at $149.99, the LG Lifeband Touch works in conjunction with a free LG Fitness app for iOS or Android, offering easy access to a variety of fitness data from a touch-enabled OLED display.

The apps offer more comprehensive summaries and breakdowns of workouts and personal goals for Lifeband Touch owners, along with caller ID for incoming phone calls, text messages and the ability to control music playback from a connected smartphone.

Fitness frenzy

Also available Sunday for $179.99, the LG Heart Rate Earphones offer a strap-free headset and provide real-time heart rate data with a sensor located inside the earphones themselves.

The free LG Fitness app is available now from the App Store and compatible with iPhone and iPod touch devices running iOS 6 or later; the Google Play version is compatible with Android 4.3 or higher (Android 4.2 for the LG G2 and Galaxy S4 only).

LG is also allowing Lifeband Touch owners to use the fitness app of their choice, with built-in compatibility for the most popular titles already available.

Pre-orders for both wearable devices are open today from the Best Buy website, and LG will also begin offering them from Fry's, HHGregg and Newegg starting in mid-June.