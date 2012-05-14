WIN! A Sony NEX-5N Camera

We've teamed up with the kind folks at Sony to offer you the chance to take home a Sony NEX-5N compact system camera.

Featuring a 16.1-million pixel sensor, a super-quick Bionz processor and ISO capability up to 25,600, the NEX-5N is a great choice for photographers looking for something small and lightweight, but still packing a serious punch.

Unlike most of the other compact system cameras on the market, image sensors in Sony NEX cameras are just as big as the one in Sony's professional level SLR/SLT cameras. This means the results you will get are at a professional level.

Features

Brimming with exciting features, such as minimal shutter lag, full HD video, Sweep Panorama and 3D still and video shooting the 5N sits in Sony's award range of NEX cameras, which now offer seven different lenses and another 30 Alpha lenses via an adaptor mount.

When tested by TechRadar, we felt "the Sony NEX-5N's combination of a large sensor and large lens delivers detail-rich images that knock spots off its rivals."

Delivering DSLR-like quality in your pocket, with the freedom of interchangeable lenses, the Sony NEX-5N is a joy to use and delivers simply stunning images.

