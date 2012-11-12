Verizon-branded Samsung ATIV Odyssey leaks on Twitter

A slew of Windows Phone 8 handsets are finally arriving on American shores, but if you're seeking one with Samsung branding on Verizon's network, a Twitter leak may have just revealed that your wait may soon be over.

On Monday, the Twitter account for @evleaks posted a leaked press image of the Samsung ATIV Odyssey, this time with Verizon carrier branding on both the front and back.

During the Windows Phone 8 launch at the end of October, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer announced a trio of handsets expected to land on Verizon Wireless in November.

Two of them - Nokia's Lumia 822 and HTC's Windows Phone 8X - are now available to pre-order from the carrier but the third, Samsung's ATIV Odyssey, has been, until now, curiously absent.

Tardy arrival

According to Phone Arena, this Windows Phone 8-powered handset is believed to be a variant of the ATIV S, a phone boasting a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display and powered by a 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Plus dual-core processor.

If the current Windows Phone 8 offerings from Nokia and HTC don't grab you, perhaps the Odyssey will, as it's also said to come with an 8-megapixel rear camera, 1GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Samsung fans may not even have long to wait for their Odyssey to begin, with the handset expected to touch down on Verizon sometime in December.