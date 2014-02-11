T-Mobile Moto X gets a sweet Android 4.4 KitKat upgrade

The Moto X is about to get a deliciously sweet boost.

T-Mobile variants of the Motorola handset will get an Android 4.4 upgrade starting today.

The jump from Android Jelly Bean to KitKat isn't mind blowing, but still remains exciting since many bugs will be squashed.

Other changes also include support for printing documents and photos, improved battery life - an issue which a few people had after the 4.4 upgrade - and fixed email syncing delays.

To begin the download process, keep an eye out for a notification that should appear soon. However, you can also manually install the upgrade by going to your system updates which can be found in your phone settings.