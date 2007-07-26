Samsung reveals iPhone rival

Anyone looking for a smaller iPhone alternative may be interested in Samsung's P520, an ultra-slim mobile that features in-vogue iPhone-style touchscreen-control.

The Samsung P520 maintains the super-slim style of its recent Ultra series of mobile phones, measuring a pocketable 88(h) x 54(w) x 8.9(d) mm and 102g in weight. It's more compact than the rival touchscreen Prada Phone by LG.

The screen employed on the Samsung P520 is a 240 x 320 pixel QVGA touchscreen display, although there's no confirmation yet whether it uses an iPhone-style multitouch array. The Samsung P520 will feature a 3-megapixel camera, plus the usual onboard multi-format music player (MP3/AAC/AAC ), with swappable MicroSD card memory.

No 3G functionality

However, like the iPhone and Prada Phone, the P520 doesn't support 3G functionality (it's a tri-band GSM/GPRS EDGE device). Stereo Bluetooth and USB connectivity are included, and Samsung claims the P520 offers battery life of up to 3 hours talktime or up 220 hours standby.

The Samsung P520 will come with a special leather-look wallet - similar to those supplied with other recent models such the F300 and older P310 mobiles.

There are no details of when the Samsung P520 will be available in the UK, although it's lined for a European release soon.