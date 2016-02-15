Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are finally getting Android Marshmallow

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge will be getting the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow software, starting today.

The problem is that the rollout may still take some time for customers to see it land on their phones, thanks to market restrictions and carrier requirements.

Samsung said, "For upgradable models, Samsung will make separate announcements on details of OS updates schedule for each market according to market situation and carriers' requirements."

That means a lot of customers will have to wait quite a bit longer before they can say they're up to date.

So close...

The software coming to the Galaxy S6 Edge looks like a major update, including a widened Edge screen that takes up an impressive 550 pixels on the display.

There are also a selection of new tools within the Edge menu including the ability to make S Planner events, use a compass, and even turn the Edge into a ruler.

Samsung still hasn't announced when the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 will be getting the update, and some customers are frustrated it has taken the Korean company so long to get the software ready.