Samsung Galaxy S5's fingerprint scanner will be better than Apple's

The possibility of a fingerprint scanner has been the biggest talking point of the Samsung Galaxy S5. The latest? There will be one, and it'll be homemade.

According to Korean news source etnews, Samsung is developing an in-house swipe fingerprint scanner for the upcoming flagship.

This would act differently to the sensor found on the iPhone 5S, and would work by detecting a swipe across the screen.

The latest comes just a few days after @evleaks shared a screenshot of a 7-zip file named FingerprintService.apk, captioning it "From Samsung Galaxy S5".

Touchy feely

So far, we've seen contradicting reports on whether the S5 will rock a fingerprint sensor or not. A Samsung official apparently told the Korean Times last year that the company is "not yet developing the technology".

Then again, we've heard differently from other sources since then. So don't take the latest as any sort of confirmation, but a fingerprint sensor is looking more likely once again.

We'll know for sure soon enough - the S5 is getting its big reveal at MWC 2014.

Via G4Games