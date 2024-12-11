This NAS drive takes up to 12 SSDs and looks like a PS4 gaming console; but Asustor Flashstor Gen 2 is not cheap, and a dozen 8TB SSDs will cost more than $8,000

Asustor Flashstor Gen 2 supports up to 12 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs

Powered by AMD Ryzen CPU, expandable DDR5 memory to 64GB

Dual 10GbE ports, USB4, ideal for demanding storage tasks

Asustor, a subsidiary of Asus, has launched its second generation Flashstor NAS series, offering high-performance, SSD-focused storage.

The line is made up of the Flashstor 6 Gen 2 (AS6806X) and Flashstor 12 Pro Gen 2 (FS6812X), which support up to six and twelve M.2 NVMe SSDs, respectively, with compatibility for PCIe 4.0 x4 to deliver ultra-fast data transfer speeds.

Both models are powered by an AMD Quad-Core 6nm Ryzen Embedded V3C14 processor, an upgrade from the previous generation’s Intel Celeron N5105 CPUs (check out our review of the Flashstor 12 Pro FS6712X from 2023 here).

Not cheap

The Flashstor 12 Pro Gen 2 comes with 16GB of DDR5-4800 ECC memory, expandable up to 64GB, while the Flashstor 6 Gen 2 includes 8GB of memory, also expandable. The devices are well-suited for resource-intensive tasks such as 4K video editing and content creation.

The Flashstor 12 Pro Gen 2 offers dual 10-Gigabit Ethernet ports, whereas the Flashstor 6 Gen 2 is equipped with a single 10-Gigabit Ethernet port. Both models support SMB Multichannel, allowing for faster-than-standard 10GbE data transfers. The devices feature two USB 4.0 (Type-C) ports and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A) ports, providing high-speed external connections and compatibility with Thunderbolt 3/4 devices.

Equipped with advanced cooling systems, both models use silent fans to maintain optimal performance under heavy workloads while keeping noise levels low.

The NAS supports a range of applications, including VPN servers, media servers, mail servers, and cloud backups. It also accommodates up to 4,096 users across 512 groups, so it’s a good choice for teams needing simultaneous file access.

The Flashstor Gen 2 series features a compact design reminiscent of a PlayStation 4, but it doesn’t sharing its pricing with the beloved console. On Amazon, the Flashstor 6 Gen 2 is listed at $999, while the 12-bay Flashstor 12 Pro Gen 2 is priced at $1,399.

Getting the most from the 12-bay model and outfitting it with a dozen 8TB SSDs will ramp up the cost significantly, potentially exceeding $8,000. This high-end setup is clearly aimed at professionals and enthusiasts who require cutting-edge storage capabilities and are willing to pay for it.

